Germany Considers Potential Tech Targeting in Response to US Tariff Threats

In light of ongoing discussions over potential U.S. tariffs, a German government spokesperson made it clear on Friday that “nothing is off the table” regarding possible punitive measures. This statement underscores the country’s readiness to consider various options in response to the looming trade tensions with the United States.

The spokesperson was specifically asked whether countermeasures might target U.S. technology companies, to which they responded, “At the moment, nothing is off the table, but instead everything is being looked at.” This suggests that Germany is exploring a broad range of potential actions as the situation unfolds.

According to Reuters, the spokesperson emphasized that any decisions would be made collaboratively within the European Union and under the leadership of the European Commission. “Decisions must be made jointly and in consideration of the costs and benefits within the European Union,” the spokesperson explained. “This process is under way.”

The remarks highlight the European Union’s unified approach to addressing trade challenges, with Germany, as a key member, playing a critical role in shaping any retaliatory measures. The focus remains on evaluating the potential impacts and ensuring that any response aligns with the broader interests of the EU.

As tensions continue to mount between the U.S. and EU over tariffs, it remains to be seen what actions will ultimately be taken.

Source: Reuters