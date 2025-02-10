Hausfeld Grows Antitrust Litigation Team

Hausfeld has announced that Mindee J. Reuben has joined the firm as a partner in its Philadelphia office, bringing experience in antitrust and consumer class action litigation. According to a statement from the firm, Reuben has a proven track record representing plaintiffs in complex, multi-jurisdictional cases across the United States.

Per the announcement, Reuben has taken on leadership roles in high-profile litigations, serving as lead, co-lead, and liaison counsel in cases that have led to significant settlements and strategic victories. She was named among Pennsylvania’s Top 50 Women Lawyers and the Top 100 Lawyers in both Pennsylvania and Philadelphia by Super Lawyers and Philadelphia Magazine. Additionally, she has been consistently listed in The Best Lawyers in America and recognized by Chambers and Partners USA for her excellence in antitrust litigation.

Related: Hausfeld Strengthens Competition Practice with Key Freshfields Hire

A statement from Hausfeld emphasized that Reuben’s expertise strengthens the firm’s antitrust litigation capabilities as it continues to handle high-stakes cases. “Mindee’s outstanding experience enhances our antitrust litigation capabilities in the U.S. as we continue to pursue high-stakes litigation. Mindee is widely recognized as a super achiever in the plaintiffs’ bar, and we are thrilled to add her to our team at Hausfeld.”

Source: Manila Times