How Accounting Helps Hide Mergers from the FTC and DOJ

By: John D. Kepler, Charles McClure & Christopher R. Stewart (CLS BlueSky Blog)

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Rising corporate market power has captured the attention of U.S. policymakers, prompting antitrust regulators to intensify scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) that consolidate markets. Such consolidations are often linked to increased market power, potentially resulting in higher prices, reduced consumer choice, and diminished quality. However, for regulators to intervene against harmful mergers, they must first be aware of them. In a new paper, we reveal that thousands of significant deals escape regulatory review because the criteria for reporting overlook a critical and growing economic asset: intangible capital.

Intangible capital often goes unnoticed because the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) determine reporting requirements for M&A deals exceeding a certain value based on the target company’s asset size. These thresholds are derived from balance sheet values under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), which largely exclude intangible assets such as intellectual property and customer data. This oversight persists even as the FTC and DOJ have increasingly focused on sectors rich in intangible assets, like technology and pharmaceuticals. Reflecting this trend, our research highlights that the value of acquired intangible assets surpasses tangible assets by a factor of eight.

Our analysis demonstrates that the reliance on asset-size thresholds allows thousands of deals—particularly in technology and pharmaceutical industries—to go unreported to the FTC and DOJ, even when their transaction values are similar to reported deals. If regulators adjusted reporting requirements to include intangible capital in the target’s assets, we estimate that an additional 263 deals would be reported annually, with over half representing horizontal consolidations among competitors…

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