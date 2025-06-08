Indian Regulator Probes Asian Paints After Complaint by Aditya Birla’s Birla Opus

Aditya Birla Group’s newly launched paints business, Birla Opus, has reportedly filed an antitrust complaint against industry titan Asian Paints, alleging abuse of market dominance, according to Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has begun a preliminary review of the complaint in recent weeks, per Reuters, though it has not yet decided whether the case warrants a deeper investigation. The complaint remains confidential in line with regulatory norms.

Asian Paints, which commands the largest share of the Indian paints market at around 52%, has seen some erosion in its dominance following Birla Opus’s aggressive entry into the space in February 2024. In just over a year, Birla Opus has gained nearly 7% market share, Elara Capital data shows.

Three individuals familiar with the matter told Reuters that the antitrust complaint accuses Asian Paints of pressuring its retail partners to avoid selling Birla Opus products. One of the sources said the complaint includes claims that Asian Paints threatened dealers with restricted credit access and supply reductions if they chose to stock or promote the new entrant’s offerings.

Per Reuters, it is also alleged that Asian Paints discouraged dealers from displaying Birla Opus advertisements or prominently showcasing their paint products in stores.

Neither Asian Paints nor the CCI has issued an official comment in response to the allegations. Birla Opus and its parent company, Grasim Industries—part of the Aditya Birla Group led by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla—also declined to comment, Reuters reported.

While Asian Paints has not been formally notified of the case, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters that the company has submitted a confidential letter to the CCI requesting that it be given an opportunity to present its perspective before any official action is taken.

