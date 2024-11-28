India’s Watchdog Launches Investigation Into Google’s Real-Money Gaming Policies

India’s competition regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has initiated a formal investigation into Google’s policies regarding real-money games on its platform. This follows a complaint from WinZO, an online gaming platform, which accused the tech giant of discriminatory practices. According to the Reuters, WinZO has raised concerns that Google’s restrictions unfairly disadvantage its platform while favoring certain competitors.

The inquiry adds to the growing regulatory challenges Google faces in India, where it has already been penalized multiple times for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the mobile operating system market. As of now, Google has not provided a response to the latest development, as the company was unavailable for comment following the close of business hours in India, coinciding with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

Read more: Google Revamps Search Results in Europe Amid EU Scrutiny

The issue dates back to 2022, when WinZO first approached the CCI after Google’s updated gaming app policy excluded its platform from the Google Play Store. Despite accepting games in categories such as fantasy sports and rummy, the new policy did not allow WinZO’s offerings, which also include games like carrom, puzzles, and car racing—categories Google does not support.

In its complaint, WinZO argued that Google’s policy changes were designed to give preferential treatment to specific game categories, leading to what the CCI described as “a two-tier market.” This, the commission noted, grants some developers superior access and visibility on the platform, while leaving others at a significant competitive disadvantage.

The ongoing investigation is part of a broader scrutiny of Google’s practices in India, which has become one of the company’s most important markets.

Source: Reuters