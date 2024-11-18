Italian Antitrust Authority Launches Investigation into Potential Competition Restrictions in Shipping Sector

Italy’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) has announced an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices involving Shipping Agencies Services (SAS), part of the MSC cruise group, and two major Italian ferry companies, Moby and Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV). This inquiry centers around SAS’s recent acquisition of a 49% stake in Moby and subsequent financial assistance granted by SAS to the ferry company.

The CMA revealed in a statement on Monday that the probe seeks to determine if these actions may have led to restrictive practices in the maritime transport sector. Specifically, regulators are evaluating whether the acquisition and financing arrangements could potentially limit competition within the market.

As part of the investigation, the Antitrust Authority, alongside the Guardia di Finanza’s Special Antitrust Unit, conducted inspections on November 13 at the headquarters of several companies involved, including Moby, GNV, Onorato Armatori, and Marinvest, according to an official announcement.

The investigation underscores heightened scrutiny of consolidation activities within Italy’s shipping and transport industry, as regulators seek to ensure that financial collaborations and ownership structures do not impede competitive market conditions.

Source: Ansa Brasil