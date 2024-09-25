Italian Antitrust Watchdog Probes Shein Over Greenwashing Concerns

The Italian Antitrust Authority has opened an investigation into Shein, the fast fashion giant, over concerns related to the environmental sustainability claims presented on its Italian website. According to ANSA, the authority raised concerns about potentially misleading or incomplete promotional messages on Shein’s website, which could mislead consumers regarding the sustainability of the company’s products.

In a statement, the Antitrust Authority said that messages related to the environmental impact of Shein’s clothing, particularly in sections of the website such as “SHEINTHEKNOW”, “evoluSHEIN”, and “Social responsibility”, might not provide a full and accurate picture of the brand’s environmental practices. The investigation will focus on Infinite Styles Services CO. Limited, a Dublin-based company responsible for managing Shein’s Italian operations.

Per ANSA, the authority is scrutinizing whether Shein’s promotional content gives consumers the impression that its products are more environmentally sustainable than they actually are. The probe highlights growing concerns about greenwashing in the fast fashion industry, where companies might make claims of environmental responsibility that don’t fully align with their practices.

This investigation into Shein underscores the broader issue of sustainability in the fashion industry, particularly in the fast fashion sector, where the pressure to produce inexpensive, trendy clothing often comes at the expense of environmental considerations. According to ANSA, if the investigation finds Shein guilty of misleading practices, it could lead to regulatory action and significant reputational damage for the company.

Source: ANSA