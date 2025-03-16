Italy’s Antitrust Regulator Investigates Eni’s Plenitude Over Alleged Unfair Practices

Italy’s antitrust authority has launched an investigation into Plenitude, the retail and renewable energy unit of Eni, over allegations of unfair commercial practices, according to Reuters.

The probe focuses on Plenitude’s approach to renewing electricity and gas contracts. Between May and September 2024, customers reportedly experienced contract renewals with altered terms and conditions without prior notification, per Reuters. The regulator stated that numerous renewal notices were not delivered, depriving customers of the opportunity to withdraw from their agreements.

Plenitude, in a separate statement, denied any wrongdoing and asserted that it had conducted its business appropriately. The company also expressed its willingness to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

The outcome of the probe could have significant implications for consumer rights and the regulation of energy suppliers in Italy.

Source: Reuters