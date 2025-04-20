Japan’s Antitrust Regulator to Warn Top Tokyo Hotels Over Pricing Information Sharing

Japan’s antitrust watchdog is preparing to issue formal warnings to 15 of Tokyo’s most prestigious hotels following concerns that monthly meetings between hotel executives may have distorted pricing in the capital’s high-end accommodation sector. The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has completed an investigation into the matter, concluding that the exchange of operational data — including occupancy rates, average nightly rates, and upcoming pricing strategies — could have led to unfair trade practices.

According to This Week in Asia, the JFTC’s inquiry found that although the hotels did not appear to have formed a formal cartel, their consistent sharing of sensitive business information potentially influenced market pricing and consumer choice. The regulator determined that such conduct could violate the country’s Anti-Monopoly Law by creating an unreasonable restraint of trade.

Among the prominent names reportedly involved are the Imperial Hotel, New Otani, Hotel Okura Tokyo, Keio Plaza, the Palace Hotel, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, and Fujita Kanko — all well-known for catering to both international visitors and Japan’s elite clientele.

Per This Week in Asia, the Imperial Hotel responded with a statement acknowledging the situation but clarified that it had not yet received official notice from the JFTC. The hotel emphasized its commitment to full cooperation, noting, “The actions pointed [out] … were not intended to be an unfair trade restraint by our company.” The statement also highlighted that while a warning is a serious matter, it does not amount to a legal determination of wrongdoing.

While the JFTC is not expected to pursue further penalties at this stage, the warnings serve as a caution against any future behavior that could be interpreted as collusion. The commission aims to maintain a competitive marketplace and protect consumers from inflated prices that can result from coordinated business strategies.

Industry insiders are divided on the implications. Ashley Harvey, a travel marketing expert with extensive experience in Japan’s tourism sector, questioned the severity of the regulator’s response. In comments to This Week in Asia, Harvey argued that informal discussions among industry peers are common worldwide and can be valuable for market awareness. “I would argue that talking with other senior managers and executives in your business sector is actually an important part of understanding better what is happening in your market,” he said.

