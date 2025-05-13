Judge Orders Sanctions Against Missouri for Noncompliance in Price-Fixing Probe

The U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut has sanctioned the state of Missouri for failing to comply with court-mandated discovery obligations in a sweeping antitrust case targeting generic drug manufacturers, according to a statement from the court.

This latest development represents a critical juncture in a sprawling multi-state legal battle over alleged price-fixing in the generic pharmaceutical industry. Missouri’s non-compliance with earlier court orders could result in the dismissal of its claims unless corrective action is taken promptly, per a statement issued as part of the court’s ruling.

Judge Michael P. Shea determined that Missouri had repeatedly disregarded discovery requests that were previously ordered by the court. These failures, the court noted, violated a July 15, 2024 discovery order aimed at ensuring full disclosure from all parties involved in the litigation. According to the decision, Missouri now faces potential dismissal from the case unless it files a sworn affidavit by May 19, 2025, verifying that it has fully complied with the outstanding discovery requirements.

Moreover, as outlined in the court’s ruling, the generic drug manufacturers named in the suit—among them Teva, Mylan, Actavis, and Sandoz—must confirm by May 26, 2025, that they have received the necessary documentation and reimbursement for legal expenses incurred due to Missouri’s delays.

The broader case, which includes over 40 states, alleges that major generic drugmakers colluded to inflate prices and divide market share for more than 200 widely-used medications. Missouri’s potential dismissal could shift the dynamics of the case, reducing the number of states participating in a high-stakes challenge to some of the pharmaceutical industry’s most prominent players.

Sanctions of this nature underscore the judiciary’s increasing insistence on procedural compliance in complex, multi-jurisdictional litigation. According to a statement in the court’s findings, the imposed deadlines are firm, and any failure to meet them could have “significant legal consequences” for Missouri’s involvement in the lawsuit.

Source: USA Herald