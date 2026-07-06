Kudun & Partners Strengthens Competition Law Offering

Thailand-based law firm Kudun & Partners has expanded its partnership with the addition of four lawyers while establishing a dedicated antitrust and trade competition practice, reflecting growing client demand for legal advice on competition law, digital regulation and technology-related compliance.

According to Asia Business Law Journal, in a report by Website Team 05 published on July 6, Kudun & Partners appointed Nopparat Lalitkomon as partner and head of its technology, data and innovation practice. At the same time, the firm named former competition regulator Piyapat Tubin to lead its newly created antitrust and trade competition practice.

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Lalitkomon joined the Bangkok firm from Tilleke & Gibbins, where he most recently served as a partner. According to Asia Business Law Journal, he also brought two members of his team—senior associate Gvavalin Mahakunkitchareon and associate Sirirat Rinsiri—to the firm. His practice focuses on technology law, data privacy, cybersecurity and digital business regulation, while also advising clients on foreign direct investment, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring and joint ventures.

The firm’s new competition practice will be headed by Tubin, who previously held senior positions at Thailand’s Office of Trade Competition Commission (OTCC). According to Asia Business Law Journal, she worked on investigations involving cartel conduct, abuse of market dominance, merger control, unfair trade practices and digital platform regulation before moving into private practice.

The launch comes as competition law has become an increasingly significant consideration for businesses operating in Thailand, particularly those involved in mergers, acquisitions and digital markets. Thailand’s competition regime, administered by the OTCC under the Trade Competition Act, has evolved in recent years with increased regulatory guidance and greater enforcement activity surrounding merger reviews, market dominance and platform regulation. Legal advisers have responded by expanding specialist practices focused on antitrust compliance and regulatory risk.

According to Asia Business Law Journal, Kudun & Partners’ founding partner Kudun Sukhumananda said the appointments were part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen capabilities in areas where clients face increasingly complex regulatory obligations. He cited growing demand for advice involving artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data protection and digital platform transactions, alongside heightened interest in competition law as businesses navigate evolving regulatory requirements.

Sukhumananda also said that the firm’s decision to establish a standalone antitrust practice reflects changes in Thailand’s enforcement environment, where competition law is playing a larger role in corporate transactions, investment planning and compliance programs. According to the report, the practice will advise clients on merger control, competition compliance, regulatory investigations and broader antitrust matters.

The appointments continue a period of expansion for Kudun & Partners. Earlier this year, the Bangkok-based firm integrated Manunya & Associates, strengthening its corporate and capital markets capabilities, and launched a Vietnam-focused practice to support cross-border investment across Southeast Asia.

Source: Asia Business Law Journal