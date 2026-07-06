Kudun & Partners Strengthens Competition Law Offering

Thailand-based law firm Kudun & Partners has expanded its partnership with the addition of four lawyers while establishing a dedicated antitrust and trade competition practice, reflecting growing client demand for legal advice on competition law, digital regulation and technology-related compliance.
According to Asia Business Law Journal, in a report by Website Team 05 published on July 6, Kudun & Partners appointed Nopparat Lalitkomon as partner and head of its technology, data and innovation practice. At the same time, the firm named former competition regulator Piyapat Tubin to lead its newly created antitrust and trade competition practice.