Las Vegas Business Owner Convicted in Nurse Wage-Fixing Suit

A federal jury has found a Las Vegas businessman guilty for his role in orchestrating a years-long scheme to suppress wages for home healthcare nurses, as well as for hiding a federal investigation during the lucrative sale of his company.

Eduardo “Eddie” Lopez, a Nevada resident, was convicted of participating in a conspiracy to fix wages for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who provided in-home care services across the Las Vegas area. According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the conspiracy spanned from March 2016 through May 2019 and impacted the earnings of hundreds of healthcare professionals.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed that Lopez, who operated a home healthcare staffing company, entered into agreements with other employers to cap nurse wages, thereby restricting fair competition in the local job market. Per a statement from the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, these actions violated federal antitrust laws and directly harmed workers who rely on competitive wages.

During the course of the federal investigation, Lopez proceeded to sell his company for more than $10 million. However, prosecutors argued that he deliberately failed to disclose the ongoing criminal probe to the buyer, an omission that led to additional charges. Per a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this concealment constituted a significant act of fraud that further compounded the seriousness of his conduct.

Lopez was found guilty on six counts in total: one for engaging in a wage-fixing conspiracy and five for wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for July 14. The Sherman Act, under which the wage-fixing charge was brought, carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The wire fraud convictions each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to a statement from the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office, this case serves as a reminder that fraudulent and anti-competitive actions targeting workers will be met with rigorous enforcement. The investigation was carried out collaboratively by the Department of Justice and the FBI.

Source: Justice Gov