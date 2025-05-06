Latham & Watkins Expands Antitrust Team with New Washington, D.C. Partner

Latham & Watkins has strengthened its Antitrust & Competition Practice with the addition of David Brenneman, who has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as a partner, per a statement. Brenneman, formerly with Morgan Lewis, brings experience in merger control and regulatory clearance, advising on antitrust matters across multiple jurisdictions.

According to a statement, Brenneman’s legal practice centers on the antitrust dimensions of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic collaborations. His expertise spans regulatory reviews by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and the European Commission, among other key global competition watchdogs.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome David to Latham,” said Mandy Reeves, Managing Partner of the Washington, D.C. office. “His practice spans multiple industries and his breadth of knowledge on successfully clearing all flavors of strategic transactions makes David a fantastic addition to our dynamic team.”

With a client roster that includes both private equity firms and multinational corporations, Brenneman has worked across highly regulated sectors such as technology, life sciences, telecommunications, and energy. He is particularly known for his work navigating Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filings and coordinating cross-border merger control strategies.

“David’s skill set is in high demand, and we’re thrilled to be able to combine his deep knowledge with the advice our market-leading M&A and merger control teams bring to bear for our clients every day,” added Michael Egge, Global Chair of the Antitrust & Competition Practice at Latham. Egge emphasized that Brenneman’s arrival would further bolster the firm’s position in the global merger review space.

According to a statement Brenneman earned his law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 2008 and completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Maryland in 2005.

Source: Street Insider