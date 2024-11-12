Le Monde, Le Figaro, and Le Parisien Sue X for Allegedly Using Content Without Payment

Several major French newspapers, including Le Monde, Le Figaro, and Le Parisien, have announced they are taking legal action against the social media platform X, accusing the company of using their content without compensation. The move, reported on Tuesday, highlights growing tensions between news outlets and digital platforms over the use of journalistic content.

According to Reuters, the newspapers assert they are entitled to payment under their ancillary rights, which mandate that digital platforms pay news organizations for the distribution of their content. However, the newspapers claim that X, which was formerly known as Twitter and is now owned by Elon Musk, has refused to open negotiations with French publishers regarding these payments.

Unlike other tech giants such as Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms, which have engaged in discussions with French media over compensation, X has reportedly not made any efforts to reach a similar agreement. Furthermore, the newspapers pointed out that the company has failed to comply with a May ruling from the Paris Court of Justice, which ordered X to release information necessary to determine the amount of money owed for the use of their content.

In a joint statement, the publishers emphasized the importance of the revenue generated from these payments. “The revenue from these rights, with the investment that it would enable its beneficiaries to make, is a boost to the plurality, independence and quality of the media, which are essential for freedom of expression and the right to information in our democratic society,” the statement read.

Source: Reuters