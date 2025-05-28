McDermott Strengthens London Office with Antitrust Partner Hire

McDermott Will & Emery has announced the addition of Omar Shah as a Partner in its Regulatory Practice Group, reinforcing the firm’s capabilities in antitrust and competition law across Europe. Based in London, Shah brings with him experience advising on global merger control, cartel investigations, and antitrust litigation, particularly at the crossroads of competition law and sectors such as pharmaceuticals, media, transport, and data privacy.

Per a statement released by the firm, Shah’s arrival marks an expansion of McDermott’s European regulatory presence, particularly in light of the UK’s evolving role as a central hub for competition law. The firm emphasized that Shah’s cross-border expertise will support clients navigating increasingly sophisticated legal frameworks in both the UK and EU.

According to a statement from Alva Mather, Global Head of the Regulatory Practice Group, Shah’s appointment “provides a significant boost” to McDermott’s European competition offering. Mather underscored Shah’s dual proficiency in handling both transactions and disputes, coupled with an understanding of regulatory developments across multiple jurisdictions.

Read more: McDermott Will & Emery Adds Antitrust Leader to Roster

Shah, who is dual-qualified in the UK and Belgium, has a track record of representing clients before competition authorities and judicial bodies throughout the UK, European Union, and beyond. His appointment is expected to enhance McDermott’s connectivity between its competition practices in Brussels, France, Germany, and now a strengthened base in the UK.

Christian Krohs, European Head of McDermott’s Antitrust Practice, noted in a statement that Shah’s expertise would bolster the firm’s pan-European approach, benefiting not only the London office but also the broader competition team spanning Europe and the United States.

Source: MWE