Morrison Foerster Expands European Antitrust Practice

Morrison Foerster, a prominent global law firm, has announced the addition of Jan Lang as a partner in its European Competition Practice and Global Antitrust Law Practice Group. Lang’s arrival strengthens the firm’s antitrust and competition capabilities, further enhancing its presence in Europe, according to a statement from the firm.

Lang joins Morrison Foerster from a U.S.-headquartered law firm, where he was part of the competition group based in Brussels. Prior to that, he gained experience at a European law firm. His appointment follows the recent hiring of Alexander Israel in February 2025 as partner, chair of the European Competition Practice, and co-office managing partner of the firm’s Brussels office. Per a statement from Morrison Foerster, these additions reflect the firm’s commitment to growing its competition law expertise in the region.

Bringing a decade of experience, Lang specializes in a range of antitrust and competition matters, with a focus on merger control proceedings, international cartel investigations, and abuse of dominance cases. He advises global clients on regulatory and competition law issues, representing them before the European Commission, the German Federal Cartel Office, and German courts.

Alexander Okuliar, co-chair of Morrison Foerster’s Global Antitrust Law Practice Group, highlighted the significance of Lang’s addition. “Jan’s addition, following Alexander Israel’s arrival last month, really strengthens our competition offering across Europe. The strength and depth of our competition capabilities in Brussels are a critical component of our global antitrust practice,” Okuliar stated.

Lang expressed enthusiasm about joining Morrison Foerster at a time when global regulatory authorities, including those in the U.S., EU, and UK, are increasing competition enforcement efforts. “Morrison Foerster has an excellent reputation for global antitrust advisory work,” Lang noted. “I am looking forward to reconnecting with Alexander Israel and growing our Brussels and European competition practice alongside colleagues from across Morrison Foerster’s global network.”

Lang holds a German law degree from the University of Bayreuth and is admitted to practice in Germany, as well as being a member of the Brussels Bar. He has contributed as a national expert for Germany in a European Commission report evaluating Regulation 1/2003, the framework governing EU competition law.

Morrison Foerster’s Global Antitrust Practice Group has seen significant growth recently. In addition to Lang’s arrival, the firm promoted Kerry C. Jones (Washington, D.C.) and Yoshiya Usami (Tokyo) to partner in January 2025, following earlier partner promotions in 2024. The firm also welcomed Marie-Claire Strawbridge as an Antitrust and National Security partner in London. Furthermore, Morrison Foerster expanded its European footprint with the launch of a new Amsterdam office in January 2025.