Morrison Foerster Strengthens Global Antitrust Practice

Global law firm Morrison Foerster has announced the addition of Alexander Israel as a partner and chair of its European Competition Practice within the Global Antitrust Law Practice Group. According to a statement from the firm, Israel will also serve as co-Office Managing Partner of its Brussels office. His arrival bolsters Morrison Foerster’s international antitrust and competition capabilities, particularly in the areas of merger clearance, antitrust investigations, and civil litigation.

Israel joins Morrison Foerster from a U.S.-headquartered law firm, where he previously held the role of managing partner for its Brussels office. Per a statement from the firm, he was instrumental in establishing both the European antitrust practice and the Brussels office at his previous firm. His career also includes positions at a major European firm and other U.S.-based law firms.

With nearly two decades of experience, Israel’s expertise spans antitrust and competition law. His practice covers merger control proceedings, global cartel investigations, and abuse of dominance cases before key regulatory bodies such as the European Commission, the UK Competition and Markets Authority, and the German Federal Cartel Office. He provides strategic counsel to both national and international companies on European Union and German competition laws, as well as broader regulatory matters.

Israel also brings significant litigation experience, having represented clients in high-profile disputes before various courts, including the Federal Court of Justice in Germany and the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. According to a statement from Morrison Foerster, his litigation track record includes cases that have received award recognition. His industry expertise spans sectors such as technology, aviation, automotive, financial services, and consumer products.

Commenting on the appointment, Alexander Okuliar, co-chair of Morrison Foerster’s Global Antitrust Law Practice Group, emphasized the firm’s commitment to expanding its competition and antitrust capabilities. “Our global competition and antitrust practice continues to grow in stature and reach,” Okuliar stated. He noted that as competition enforcement increases globally, Morrison Foerster’s Global Antitrust Group is frequently called upon to handle complex cross-border mandates. “Alexander brings immense antitrust experience to the firm and our Brussels office, itself a critical component of our global practice. His formidable merger control, investigations, and litigation experience in Brussels and across Europe will add to our strength in Brussels and complement our existing capabilities in Berlin, the UK, Japan, and the U.S. We are excited to welcome Alexander to the firm.”

