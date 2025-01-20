Norton Rose Adds Antitrust Partners in Italy

Norton Rose Fulbright has announced the addition of two seasoned professionals, Veronica Pinotti and Martino Sforza, to its antitrust and competition practice in Milan. According to a statement released by the firm on Monday, both lawyers have joined as partners, bringing a wealth of expertise in various facets of competition law.

Martino Sforza’s practice focuses on a range of areas, including consumer protection, data privacy, and regulated markets, in addition to his extensive work in antitrust matters. His broad experience makes him a valuable addition to the firm’s Milan office.

Veronica Pinotti, also joining from White & Case, specializes in advising clients on complex legal matters involving joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, cartels, and abuse of dominance. She is also highly experienced in navigating state aid issues and regulatory concerns.

Source: Bloomberg