Our New Consumer Enforcement Regime

By: Sarah Cardell (Competition and Markets Authority)

In this publication, CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell outlines key aspects of the CMA’s new consumer enforcement regime, which is set to take effect on April 6.

Speaking at techUK’s tech policy conference, Cardell highlighted the significance of the CMA’s forthcoming direct enforcement powers. These new authorities will enable the CMA to determine whether businesses have violated essential consumer protection laws without the need for court proceedings. Additionally, the CMA will have the ability to impose fines and mandate redress measures to address breaches directly.

As the implementation date approaches, the CMA plans to release an approach document alongside its finalized guidance. This document will offer further insight into the organization’s enforcement priorities for the first year under the new framework. It will also provide a more detailed explanation of how the CMA intends to apply the ‘4Ps’ framework—emphasizing pace, predictability, proportionality, and process—within the consumer protection regime.

To assist businesses in preparing for compliance, the CMA is issuing an update today ahead of these forthcoming publications, offering preliminary guidance on the new regulatory landscape…

CONTINUE READING…