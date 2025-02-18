Public Interest Groups Push for Rehearing on FCC Net Neutrality Case

Public interest organizations have urged the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a recent ruling that determined the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) lacks the legal authority to reinstate net neutrality regulations, according to Reuters. The request comes after a three-judge panel blocked the FCC’s efforts to restore the landmark open internet rules first introduced in 2015 and later rescinded during the Trump administration.

The appeal, filed on Tuesday, was brought forth by advocacy groups including Free Press, Public Knowledge, the Open Technology Institute, and the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society. These groups argue that the ruling contradicts an earlier decision by another court, highlighting what they believe to be a legal inconsistency in how net neutrality policies are adjudicated, per Reuters.

Net neutrality regulations, initially established under the Obama administration, were designed to prevent internet service providers from blocking or throttling content and from engaging in paid prioritization. However, the FCC reversed these rules in 2017 under the leadership of then-Chairman Ajit Pai, appointed by former President Donald Trump. Since then, efforts to reinstate the regulations have faced legal and political hurdles.

The Biden administration had sought to restore net neutrality protections, emphasizing their importance for maintaining a fair and open internet. However, the recent decision by the three-judge panel has raised concerns among public interest groups that the FCC’s authority to enforce such regulations remains in question.

According to Reuters, the groups’ request for a rehearing underscores their belief that the appeals court’s ruling misinterpreted existing legal precedent. They maintain that the FCC should have the authority to regulate broadband services to ensure an equitable internet landscape.

As the full 6th Circuit Court considers whether to take up the case, the outcome could have significant implications for future attempts to reestablish net neutrality protections.

Source: Reuters