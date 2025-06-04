Regeneron Secures $406.8 Million Verdict Against Amgen in Antitrust Case

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been awarded $406.8 million in its antitrust lawsuit against Amgen Inc., after a federal court found Amgen engaged in illegal bundling practices that harmed competition in the cholesterol drug market.

The final judgment, handed down by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall on Monday, confirmed the jury’s prior verdict from May. According to USA Herald, the ruling included $135.6 million in compensatory damages, along with an additional $271.2 million in punitive damages for tortious interference with Regeneron’s business prospects.

The dispute centered on Amgen’s bundling of its cholesterol medication Repatha with its widely-used anti-inflammatory drugs, Enbrel and Otezla. Per USA Herald, the jury concluded that this bundling strategy — which offered substantial rebates on the latter two drugs only if purchasers also opted for Repatha — effectively forced pharmacy benefit managers to choose Repatha over Regeneron’s competing cholesterol drug, Praluent, despite it being nearly twice the price. The court found that this violated both federal and state antitrust laws.

Amgen had contested the scope of the damages, arguing that a single award covering all claims should be capped at $271.2 million. However, the court sided with Regeneron, affirming that the punitive damages were justified in addition to the compensatory sum already awarded by the jury. Following the ruling, Amgen indicated plans to appeal the decision, as reported by USA Herald.

In its decision, the jury held Amgen liable on nearly all counts brought forward by Regeneron. These included charges of monopolization, unreasonable restraint of trade, tortious interference with prospective business relationships, and violations of both California’s Cartwright Act and New York’s Donnelly Act.

Regeneron has cautioned that if any portion of the verdict is overturned during Amgen’s anticipated appeal, the company may seek a new trial on damages, arguing that the same evidence and legal standards apply across all claims.

Source: USA Herald