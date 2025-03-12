Senate Confirms Gail Slater to Lead DOJ Antitrust Division

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gail Slater as the new head of the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, a role that positions her at the forefront of enforcing competition laws against corporate monopolies. According to Reuters, Slater was nominated by former President Donald Trump and brings extensive experience as an antitrust attorney and former economic adviser to Vice President JD Vance.

Slater’s confirmation signals a continued focus on antitrust enforcement, particularly in sectors like technology, healthcare, and agriculture. Per Reuters, she has emphasized consumer protection as her top priority, aligning with broader efforts to scrutinize major corporations for anticompetitive behavior.

Her appointment has garnered bipartisan support, with praise from former antitrust officials across both Republican and Democratic administrations. Antitrust advocates in Washington have also voiced approval. Mike Davis, a former counsel to Senator Chuck Grassley, underscored Trump’s commitment to holding major tech companies accountable, stating, “President Trump is making crystal clear he’s continuing this term what he started in his last term: The bipartisan antitrust law-enforcement effort to hold accountable the trillion-dollar Big Tech monopolists.”

Slater’s confirmation comes at a critical time for antitrust enforcement. As Reuters reports, the Justice Department and state attorneys general are set to go to trial in April in an effort to force Google to sell its Chrome browser, aiming to promote competition in online search. Additionally, the DOJ is actively pursuing antitrust cases against Apple, LiveNation, and Visa.

In written responses to the Senate, Slater noted that while the Trump administration may seek to settle more merger cases, she expects continuity in efforts to protect workers and scrutinize dominant companies acquiring smaller rivals.

Source: Reuters