Should AI Companies Be Compelled to Report Violent Threats?

By: Robert Diab (Center for International Governance Innovation)
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In this opinion piece for CIGI, author Robert Diab argues that the debate surrounding OpenAI’s prior flagging of the Tumbler Ridge shooter raises difficult questions about whether AI companies should be legally required to report potential threats of violence to law enforcement. While many observers questioned whether the tragedy could have been prevented, Diab notes that police and mental-health professionals already had substantial prior knowledge of the shooter’s history, including mental-health interventions and firearm-related concerns, whereas OpenAI only had access to chatbot conversations.
The article cautions against treating AI providers like banks, doctors, or internet service providers that operate under mandatory reporting obligations in other legal contexts. Diab explains that detecting violent intent through chatbot interactions is far more ambiguous because AI systems process enormous amounts of fictional, emotional, or hypothetical violent language every day. Unlike mental-health professionals or law enforcement, AI companies generally lack the broader personal, psychological, and contextual information necessary to reliably assess whether a threat is credible.
Diab also warns that imposing mandatory reporting duties on AI companies could encourage widespread overreporting, overwhelm already strained law enforcement systems, and undermine user trust in conversational AI tools. While some have proposed creating an independent digital safety commission to review concerning cases before involving police, he argues that even such a system would still rely on large-scale monitoring and interpretation of private user conversations, raising persistent concerns about privacy and surveillance.
Instead of imposing strict legal reporting requirements, the piece advocates for voluntary collaboration between governments, AI companies, law enforcement, and mental-health experts to develop clearer harm-detection protocols and response frameworks. Diab concludes that the deeper lesson of the Tumbler Ridge tragedy may be less about failures in AI regulation and more about shortcomings in existing mental-health and crisis-response systems, which he suggests should remain the primary focus of prevention efforts…
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