Singapore Salon Director Jailed for Contempt in Consumer Protection Case

Singapore’s nail salon chain, Nail Palace, is facing consumer protection-related legal consequences after its managing director, Kaiden Cheng, was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of court. This marks the first instance in which legal action has been taken against a business for breaching court orders aimed at protecting consumers, according to The Straits Times.

The sentencing, which took place on September 9, comes after two of the group’s outlets—Bukit Panjang Plaza and Eastpoint Mall—were fined $15,000 each for the same offense. Both locations were previously found guilty in 2022 of misleading customers by recommending unnecessary nail anti-fungal treatments. As part of the court ruling, the outlets were ordered to cease these practices and to inform customers about the court’s decision.

However, both Cheng and the outlets failed to adhere to the court’s directives to notify consumers, leading to further legal action. Per The Straits Times, this case marks a significant moment as it is the first time the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has pursued contempt proceedings against a business and its executive for failing to follow consumer protection court orders.

The CCCS emphasized that the legal measures taken are part of broader efforts to ensure businesses comply with regulations designed to protect consumers from unfair practices.

