Spain’s Antitrust Authority Probes Generali and Sanitas Over Competition Concerns

Spain’s antitrust regulator has launched an investigation into Italian insurance company Generali and Spanish health insurance provider Sanitas over potential anti-competitive practices, the agency announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the watchdog, the probe centers on an agreement signed between the two companies in October 2022. This arrangement granted Generali customers access to Sanitas’ healthcare network, raising concerns that it may have led to price-fixing or agreements restricting competition. The investigation will examine whether these practices affected specific clients or extended to unrelated markets.

Per the regulator’s statement, the inquiry aims to determine whether the collaboration between Generali and Sanitas violated competition laws by limiting market dynamics. Authorities will now assess the agreement’s impact on pricing and market access.

Generali and Sanitas have not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

The watchdog has set a 24-month timeframe to reach a decision, according to the statement.

Source: WSAU