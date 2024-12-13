The 10 Days of Christmas… Or What’s in Store for the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority in 2025?

By: Ronan Scanlan (Steptoe Antitrust)

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology and telecommunications, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been particularly active in recent months. This review highlights ten significant developments from the fourth quarter of 2024, offering insights into the regulatory body’s approach to mergers, acquisitions, and market dynamics.

10 Recent Developments in Q4 2024 – A Comprehensive Digest

Market and Merger Highlights:

The CMA’s recent decisions have been both intriguing and noteworthy. In a series of remarkable moves, the authority has demonstrated a nuanced and sometimes unexpected approach to major corporate transactions:

Amazon / Anthropic Acquisition: On October 17, the CMA published its decision not to investigate the transaction. Despite initially calling in the deal for review, the authority ultimately concluded that neither the share of supply nor the turnover test were satisfied. Microsoft / Inflection AI Transaction: By October 24, the CMA cleared the merger, taking an innovative approach to establishing jurisdiction. The authority based its review on a transfer of employees and associated know-how – a methodology that some observers considered a creative interpretation of merger guidelines. Ultimately, the CMA found no significant competition concerns, effectively treating this as a relatively minor market consolidation. Three / Vodafone Merger Remedies: In a decision published on November 5 that has surprised many industry observers, the CMA is poised to conditionally clear a 4:3 telecoms merger between two mobile-focused players in the United Kingdom. The proposed clearance hinges on the merged entity’s commitment to substantial network investments – an approach reminiscent of ambitious industrial policy strategies.

This last development is particularly noteworthy. The CMA appears to be departing from traditional merger assessment methodologies, potentially signaling a more interventionist and investment-focused regulatory stance. The proposed remedies suggest a willingness to prioritize infrastructure development over strict market concentration concerns.

The authority’s approach demonstrates a complex balancing act: maintaining competitive market structures while simultaneously encouraging significant technological and infrastructural investments. This nuanced strategy could have far-reaching implications for future merger assessments across various sectors.

