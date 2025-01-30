Ticketmaster Snubs UK Probe Into Dynamic Pricing

Ticketmaster has declined an invitation to appear before the UK Parliament’s Business and Trade Committee as part of an inquiry into dynamic pricing and consumer protection. The company cited an ongoing investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) as the reason for its decision.

The committee had invited Ticketmaster to an evidence session scheduled for next week, aiming to explore fairer pricing strategies for live music events. However, per a statement from the company, it would not be able to adequately address the committee’s questions while the CMA’s inquiry into Oasis ticket sales remains active.

The CMA launched its investigation after fans expressed outrage over the sharp rise in ticket prices for Oasis’ reunion tour. Reports indicated that standard ticket prices more than doubled, prompting concerns over the potential use of dynamic pricing. The regulator is assessing whether Ticketmaster implemented such pricing mechanisms and whether consumer protection laws were violated.

Committee chairman Liam Byrne reiterated the invitation in a follow-up letter, urging Ticketmaster to engage in the discussion. In response, Andrew Parsons, the UK managing director of Ticketmaster, stated that the company would instead submit written evidence ahead of the hearing and contribute to a consultation process set for April.

According to a statement from the committee, the CMA is expected to participate in the session to provide further insights into its ongoing investigation. The committee seeks to address broader concerns about pricing fairness in the live entertainment industry.

Byrne highlighted the significance of the inquiry, noting that the controversy surrounding Oasis ticket sales had sparked a larger debate on the costs of goods and services.

Source: Irish News