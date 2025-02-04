Top AI and Tech Advisor Joins Paul Hastings as Partner

U.S. law firm Paul Hastings has announced the appointment of Amir Ghavi as the head of its newly established global technology transactions practice. Ghavi, now a partner based in New York, previously co-led a similar division at Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson, as reported by Reuters.

Ghavi’s client roster includes industry leaders such as G42, Microsoft, Bloomberg, Snowflake, T-Mobile, Mistral AI, Cohere, Liquid AI, Palantir, and Infosys. He offers counsel to technology firms, developers of foundational AI models, and organizations integrating AI, focusing on areas like intellectual property, litigation, product development, transactions, governance, and regulatory compliance, per Reuters.

In his practice, Ghavi emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between technology creators, adopters, and regulators. Fried Frank has extended their best wishes to Ghavi in his new role, according to Reuters.

Source: Reuters