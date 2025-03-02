Trump Criticizes UK Demand for Apple User Data, Calls It “Something You Hear About With China”

In an exclusive interview with The Spectator published Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the British government’s request for Apple to grant access to certain user data. He likened the demand to the kind of actions typically associated with China, stating that such measures are concerning when implemented by democratic nations.

According to Reuters, President Trump shared his conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited the White House on Thursday for discussions on Ukraine and a potential bilateral trade deal. During their meeting, Trump reportedly expressed strong disapproval of the request for user data access, telling Starmer, “We actually told him (Starmer) … that’s incredible. That’s something, you know, that you hear about with China.” This remark reflects growing concerns over government overreach in digital privacy matters.

A spokesperson for the British government responded by emphasizing the importance of the close intelligence relationship between the U.S. and the UK but refrained from commenting on the specifics of the Apple data access request. “We have a close intelligence relationship with the U.S. and we take the partnership seriously,” the spokesperson stated, according to Reuters.

The controversy erupted last week when Apple made the decision to suspend an advanced security encryption feature for cloud data concerning UK users. This move, unprecedented in its scale, was a direct response to the pressure from the UK government regarding access to private data. Despite this, a representative for the UK Home Office declined to provide details on whether an official request had been issued to Apple.

Tensions surrounding the issue escalated further following a letter sent on February 25 by U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to two U.S. lawmakers. In the letter, Gabbard indicated that the U.S. was investigating whether the UK’s actions violated the CLOUD Act. This U.S. law prohibits foreign governments from demanding data about American citizens without proper legal procedures.

The Spectator, known for its influence within Conservative circles, was previously edited by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and was acquired last year by British hedge fund founder Paul Marshall. The magazine’s interview with Trump marks his first since the beginning of his second term in office.

As the situation unfolds, both the U.S. and UK governments are under scrutiny over their handling of data privacy and international cooperation in intelligence matters.

Source: Reuters