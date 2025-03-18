Turkey Moves to Curb Big Tech’s Power with New Regulatory Bill

Turkey is preparing to introduce new regulations aimed at curbing the influence of major technology companies, following the European Union’s lead in tightening digital market rules.

The proposed legislation, expected to be submitted to parliament soon, could place significant restrictions on global tech giants such as Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Meta Platforms Inc., and Amazon, according to Fortune.

The bill, backed by the ruling party and developed in collaboration with Turkey’s antitrust authority, seeks to prevent these companies from giving preferential treatment to their own services on search engines, app stores, and digital marketplaces. Per Fortune, senior Turkish officials have indicated that violations of these rules could result in hefty fines of up to 10% of a company’s annual revenue.

This move comes as tensions escalate between the United States and the European Union over digital regulations. The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), enacted in May 2023, was designed to curb anti-competitive behavior by imposing strict regulations on so-called “gatekeeper” platforms.

By aligning with the EU’s regulatory model, Turkey risks provoking a backlash from Washington. According to Fortune, U.S. President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the EU’s DMA, labeling it “overseas extortion” and threatening retaliatory tariffs.

One of the most significant changes proposed under Turkey’s bill would require companies operating closed digital ecosystems, such as Apple, to allow users to install third-party applications from sources outside their proprietary platforms.

As reported by Fortune, this provision would force Apple to enable downloads to iPhones and iPads from outside the App Store, similar to Google’s sideloading options on Android devices.

Additionally, the proposed law would restrict platforms from processing user data without explicit consent and limit how such data is used for commercial purposes. It would also compel major tech firms to provide businesses—including app developers, advertisers, and marketplace vendors—with transparent information on service scope, pricing, and performance metrics.

While the bill is expected to face revisions during the legislative process, its potential enactment signals Turkey’s commitment to reining in the power of dominant technology firms.

Source: Fortune