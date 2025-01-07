UK Antitrust Watchdog to Probe Apple and Google’s Mobile Ecosystem Control

The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is preparing to launch a detailed investigation into tech giants Apple and Google, focusing on concerns over their dominance in smartphone browsers and mobile ecosystems, according to Reuters. This inquiry marks a significant step in the regulator’s ongoing scrutiny of the two companies’ influence in the digital marketplace.

The CMA’s upcoming probe will examine whether Apple and Google’s control over mobile browsers is stifling innovation. This inquiry follows the regulator’s announcement in November that it planned to assess the firms’ impact on competition. According to Reuters, the investigation will unfold over several phases, with each phase expected to be completed within a nine-month statutory period.

Per Reuters, the CMA will address three distinct areas of concern throughout its investigation, with the first phase set to begin this month. If the regulator finds evidence of an anti-competitive duopoly, it could lead to significant changes similar to those implemented under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The EU’s regulatory framework has already prompted Apple to introduce changes within its ecosystem. For example, the company has allowed third-party app stores and alternative payment systems on its devices in response to EU rules. Users can now select their default apps, including browsers, which marks a shift from Apple’s historically closed system.

The CMA aims to create a regulatory environment that fosters innovation and keeps prices competitive, while still maintaining the UK’s appeal as a tech-friendly market. However, Apple’s rollout of certain features has faced delays in Europe due to compliance with the DMA. Notably, Apple’s iOS 18.4 update, which includes Apple Intelligence, is slated for release in April in European markets, according to Reuters.

Another feature impacted by regulatory delays is iPhone Mirroring. While this functionality was introduced globally with macOS Sequoia, European users experienced a delay until macOS 15.1 was launched, suggesting that Apple’s compliance efforts are causing staggered rollouts in specific regions.

