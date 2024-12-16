UK Enforces Tough Online Safety Laws Targeting Social Media Giants

Britain’s stringent online safety framework officially came into effect on Monday, placing a significant onus on social media giants such as Meta’s Facebook and ByteDance’s TikTok to combat criminal activities on their platforms and prioritize user safety by design. According to Reuters, this marks a pivotal step in the country’s efforts to create a safer digital environment.

The initiative is spearheaded by media regulator Ofcom, which has rolled out its first set of codes of practice aimed at addressing illegal harms, including child sexual abuse and content that promotes or assists suicide. Per Ofcom, social media companies have until March 16, 2025, to evaluate the risks posed by illegal content to both children and adults and to implement measures to mitigate those risks. These measures include improved content moderation, streamlined reporting mechanisms, and the incorporation of built-in safety checks.

Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes underscored the significance of this regulatory milestone, stating that the industry will be closely monitored to ensure compliance with the new safety standards. “We’ll be watching the industry closely to ensure firms match up to the strict safety standards set for them under our first codes and guidance, with further requirements to follow swiftly in the first half of next year,” Dawes noted.

The Online Safety Act, which was enacted last year, enforces tougher obligations on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, with a particular focus on safeguarding children and eliminating illegal content. In line with the new regulations, high-risk platforms must employ automated tools, including hash-matching and URL detection, to identify and address child sexual abuse material effectively.

Failure to comply with these regulations could result in severe penalties. Ofcom has the authority to impose fines of up to £18 million ($22.3 million) or 10% of a company’s global annual revenue. The regulator can also seek court orders to block non-compliant platforms from operating within the UK.

UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle emphasized the transformative nature of the new codes, describing them as a “material step change in online safety.” He expressed his support for Ofcom’s authority to enforce compliance, stating, “If platforms fail to step up, the regulator has my backing to use its full powers, including issuing fines and asking the courts to block access to sites.”

Source: Reuters