Unpacking the Commission’s Priorities for 2026

In this piece for the Beyond Telecom blog, the authors at Keller and Heckman explain how FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s first year has been defined by an aggressive push to modernize regulatory frameworks, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate infrastructure deployment. The agency has focused on advancing rulemakings aligned with broader federal priorities, particularly streamlining environmental reviews and improving regulatory efficiency. As part of this effort, the FCC has proposed revisions to its implementation of environmental laws to narrow the scope of reviews and simplify compliance processes, with final decisions expected in the near term.

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A central priority for the Commission is strengthening public safety communications through the transition to Next Generation 911 (NG911). The FCC is working to ensure that modernization efforts do not introduce new vulnerabilities, while also establishing interoperability standards for the interstate routing of emergency communications. These اقدامات reflect a broader emphasis on resilience and reliability, with a final order on NG911 reforms anticipated in 2026.

Spectrum policy has also been a major area of activity, particularly in the ongoing reconfiguration of the 900 MHz band and expanded use of the 6 GHz band. The FCC has moved forward with rules enabling greater broadband use of the 900 MHz spectrum while balancing the rights of incumbent users. At the same time, it has authorized new classes of low-power unlicensed devices in the 6 GHz band, though concerns about interference from industry stakeholders remain under active consideration as the Commission evaluates further rule changes.

Finally, the FCC is pursuing structural reforms to speed broadband deployment by addressing permitting barriers and infrastructure access. Ongoing proceedings target both wireline and wireless permitting practices at the state and local level, as well as long-standing issues around pole attachments. Recent rule updates impose stricter timelines and coordination requirements on pole owners while expanding access for providers, signaling the Commission’s continued commitment to facilitating faster and more efficient network buildouts nationwide.

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