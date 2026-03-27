Unpacking the Commission’s Priorities for 2026

In this piece for the Beyond Telecom blog, the authors at Keller and Heckman explain how FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s first year has been defined by an aggressive push to modernize regulatory frameworks, reduce administrative burdens, and accelerate infrastructure deployment. The agency has focused on advancing rulemakings aligned with broader federal priorities, particularly streamlining environmental reviews and improving regulatory efficiency. As part of this effort, the FCC has proposed revisions to its implementation of environmental laws to narrow the scope of reviews and simplify compliance processes, with final decisions expected in the near term.