US FCC Chief Warns EU’s Content Law Clashes with American Free Speech

The chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, has voiced strong concerns over the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), warning that the law’s content moderation framework is incompatible with America’s free speech traditions. According to Reuters, Carr made these remarks on Monday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, where he criticized the DSA’s approach to regulating online content.

Carr, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump in January, stated that for U.S. tech companies operating in Europe, the DSA could significantly limit freedom of expression. Per Reuters, he emphasized that the law stands in conflict with both U.S. values and the commitments technology firms have made to uphold a diversity of viewpoints.

His remarks follow similar criticisms from other American officials. In February, U.S. Vice President JD Vance denounced content moderation efforts at an AI summit in Paris, calling such regulations a form of “authoritarian censorship.” The Trump administration has positioned itself as a staunch advocate for free speech, with the former president signing an executive order on his first day in office aimed at curbing censorship and restoring freedom of expression. Carr echoed this sentiment, stating, “From President Trump to me, across the government, we are encouraging our technology companies to stop the censorship we saw the last couple of years.”

The DSA, which took effect a year ago, is designed to make online spaces safer and more equitable by compelling tech giants to take greater action against illegal content, including hate speech and child sexual abuse material. However, Carr warned that the law could ultimately serve as a protectionist measure that unfairly targets U.S. technology companies. According to Reuters, he suggested that Europe’s regulatory approach could restrict speech excessively while disadvantaging American firms.

In response to Carr’s remarks, a European Commission spokesperson refuted claims that the DSA amounts to censorship, asserting that the legislation is aimed at protecting fundamental rights. “The aim of our digital legislation, for example, the DSA, is the protection of fundamental rights,” spokesperson Thomas Regnier said. “We all agree on the need to ensure that the internet is a safe place, as VP Vance put it at the AI Action Summit in Paris.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has signaled its intention to scrutinize the DSA’s impact on U.S. businesses. Carr recently sent a request to major tech companies, including Apple, Meta, and Alphabet, seeking details on how they plan to align their operations with both EU regulations and American free speech principles. The firms have until Monday to respond.

One possible solution being considered is geofencing—creating separate online environments for different regions to ensure compliance with both EU and U.S. standards. However, per Reuters, Carr questioned whether this approach would be technically or economically viable. He reiterated that the U.S. government remains committed to defending American businesses against what it sees as restrictive and protectionist European regulations, stating, “If there is an urge in Europe to engage in protectionist regulations, to give disparate treatment to U.S. technology companies, the Trump administration has been clear that we are going to speak up and defend the interests of U.S. businesses.”

Source: Reuters