Veteran Lawyers Launch Boutique Antitrust Firm in NY and DC

A group of seasoned attorneys from Constantine Cannon and Robins Kaplan have teamed up to launch Shinder Cantor Lerner LLP (SCL), a boutique law firm focusing on antitrust matters. According to a statement, the new firm is based in New York and Washington, D.C., and is led by partners Jeffrey I. Shinder, Matthew L. Cantor, and Kellie Lerner.

SCL’s primary focus will be on antitrust litigation and advisory services, representing clients in a variety of industries, including healthcare, financial services, media, and technology. The firm is composed of ten lawyers, all with extensive experience in antitrust law, and aims to grow strategically as it tackles complex cases in this area.

Per a statement from the firm, SCL will handle a wide range of antitrust issues for both plaintiffs and defendants. These cases include allegations of price-fixing, market allocation, monopolization, and anti-competitive mergers. Additionally, the firm will offer guidance on compliance with federal and state antitrust regulations, joint ventures, and competitor collaborations.

Kellie Lerner, who will also serve as the firm’s managing partner, emphasized that SCL is designed to approach antitrust issues from multiple angles. “Our goal is to create a dedicated environment that can effectively manage antitrust litigation or regulatory matters,” Lerner said.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Shinder and Matthew Cantor pointed to their shared experience as a key motivator for launching the firm. According to Shinder, the decision to establish SCL comes at a time when they believe their collective knowledge and focus on antitrust law can best be applied in a boutique setting, free from the conflicts often encountered at larger firms. Cantor added that the smaller size of the firm provides more flexibility to quickly adapt to clients’ evolving needs.

The founding partners of SCL have a history of leading high-profile antitrust cases. Among these is their involvement in the Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Litigation, which saw major retailers challenging fees set by Visa and Mastercard. The firm’s lawyers also played a key role in a class action against a large hospital system, alleging anti-competitive practices that drove up healthcare costs. Additionally, SCL is currently engaged in ongoing litigation representing junior hockey players in a case against the National Hockey League, addressing competition issues impacting young athletes in North America.

