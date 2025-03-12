Volunteer Coaches Win Bid to Certify Class in Antitrust Lawsuit Against NCAA

A group of volunteer coaches has successfully advanced in their antitrust lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as a judge ruled to certify the class of coaches. The lawsuit accuses the NCAA of conspiring with member schools to deprive these coaches of payment despite their significant contributions to college athletics.

The class certification, granted by Judge William B. Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, encompasses volunteer coaches who worked between March 2019 and June 2023. This legal victory paves the way for the lawsuit to proceed, which seeks to challenge the NCAA’s policies on compensating coaches.

Per Bloomberg, the lawsuit centers on the NCAA’s Division I bylaw, which limits the number of paid coaching positions but allows schools to hire other individuals as volunteer coaches who are not compensated. These volunteer coaches argue that this system unfairly prevents them from receiving pay for the work they perform, despite playing a vital role in the operations of their respective sports programs.

According to Bloomberg, Judge Shubb emphasized that the dispute at this stage is a technical matter regarding the methods used by both parties’ experts to measure the alleged impact of the NCAA’s actions. “This issue comes down to a merits-based dispute between the parties’ experts concerning the appropriate method for measuring impact,” the judge explained in his Tuesday ruling.

The lawsuit’s plaintiffs contend that the NCAA and its member schools have colluded to suppress wages for volunteer coaches by artificially limiting the number of paid coaching positions. They argue that this practice is in violation of antitrust laws, as it restricts competition for coaching jobs and ultimately reduces compensation opportunities.

Per Bloomberg, the ruling is seen as a crucial step forward for the plaintiffs, although the broader legal battle remains ongoing. The case highlights the ongoing scrutiny of the NCAA’s policies and their impact on college athletics, particularly regarding compensation and employment practices.

As the lawsuit progresses, volunteer coaches are hoping the certification of the class will help them secure fair compensation for their work and challenge what they see as exploitative practices within college sports.

Source: Bloomberg