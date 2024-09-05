White & Case Strengthens Antitrust and M&A Practices with New Partner Additions

Global law firm White & Case LLP has announced the expansion of its Global Antitrust Practice with the appointment of Sabrina Borocci as a partner in its Milan office. Borocci, an antitrust expert with over 25 years of experience, joins White & Case from Hogan Lovells, where she was head of the Italian antitrust and European law practice.

Borocci brings expertise in European competition law, including cartel and abuse of dominance investigations, merger control filings, and cross-border litigation before the European Commission and Italian courts. Her experience spans a range of highly regulated industries, including technology and life sciences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sabrina to the White & Case antitrust team,” said Rebecca Farrington, co-head of the firm’s Global Antitrust Practice. “Europe is at the forefront of increasingly dynamic antitrust issues, and Sabrina’s addition strengthens our ability to navigate these challenges for our clients across the region.”

Borocci’s appointment is accompanied by the addition of Francesca Moretti as counsel. Moretti, with over 30 years of experience, also joins from Hogan Lovells and will advise clients on competition matters involving European institutions.

Michael Immordino, White & Case’s Office Executive Partner in Milan, emphasized Borocci’s significance to the firm’s growth in Italy, noting her track record in handling complex antitrust issues and her strong client relationships. Immordino added that the arrival of Borocci, Moretti, and mergers and acquisitions partner Giovanni Cirelli positions the firm well to serve clients in Italy’s competitive legal market.

Cirelli, also joining as a partner in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, brings his expertise in advising on mergers and acquisitions across various sectors, particularly real estate and private equity. His addition follows the firm’s recent strategic hires, including Domenico Fanuele in Italy and Ingo Brinker in Germany.

Source: White & Case