White & Case Strengthens Antitrust Practice in London with New Partner Appointment

White & Case LLP has further reinforced its Global Antitrust Practice with the appointment of Euan Burrows as a partner in its London office, marking a strategic enhancement of the firm’s litigation capabilities in Europe.

According to a statement from the firm, Burrows brings substantial experience in antitrust litigation, state aid, and procurement law. He has handled cases before key regulatory and judicial bodies, including the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal, the European Commission, and the High Court of England. His addition is expected to significantly contribute to the firm’s expertise in high-stakes competition matters across the UK and Europe.

Per a statement from White & Case Chair Heather McDevitt, Burrows’ arrival supports the firm’s broader strategic objective of strengthening its disputes capabilities. McDevitt noted the growing demand among clients for specialized antitrust litigation expertise in London, particularly in cases arising from regulatory investigations.

Burrows joins White & Case from Ashurst, where he held the role of global head of the antitrust, regulation and trade team. His practice spans a diverse range of legal areas, including competition investigations, litigation in procurement and regulatory matters, judicial reviews, and merger control.

According to a statement from Mark Gidley, who co-leads White & Case’s Global Antitrust Practice with Rebecca Farrington, the UK continues to see a surge in antitrust disputes, especially through the Competition Appeal Tribunal. Gidley emphasized that Burrows’ addition would enhance the firm’s ability to serve clients across sectors such as digital markets, financial services, and manufacturing, which are increasingly subject to rigorous competition scrutiny.

Burrows will collaborate closely with existing antitrust partners in London, including Marc Israel, Michael Engel, Charles Balmain, and Raif Hassan, as well as colleagues across Brussels, Paris, and Germany.

This appointment follows a recent string of lateral hires in London as the firm continues to expand its local and cross-border capabilities. Among the new arrivals are partners specializing in intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, investment funds, and debt finance.

Source: White Case