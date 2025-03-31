Wilson Sonsini Expands Antitrust Practice with Addition of Prominent Attorneys

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has announced the expansion of its Regulatory and Compliance Department with the addition of antitrust attorneys Bonnie Lau and Brian J. Smith as partners. According to a statement from the firm, Lau will join from Morrison & Foerster and be based in San Francisco, while Smith, previously with K&L Gates, will establish his practice in Chicago. Their expertise will bolster the firm’s capability to handle antitrust litigation, regulatory investigations and compliance matters.

Per a statement from Wilson Sonsini, the recruitment of Lau and Smith aligns with the firm’s commitment to enhancing its Antitrust and Competition practice in response to growing client demand. The firm has recently welcomed several attorneys, including Maureen Ohlhausen, former acting chair and commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Jamillia Ferris, a former Department of Justice (DOJ) antitrust official and senior advisor at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Additionally, Taylor Owings, former chief of staff at the DOJ’s Antitrust Division, and Matthew McDonald, formerly with the FTC’s Mergers IV Division, have recently joined the firm. With Lau and Smith coming on board, the firm’s antitrust group now comprises over 70 attorneys, many of whom bring extensive regulatory and enforcement experience from roles within U.S. and international competition agencies.

Lau, who co-led the San Francisco Litigation Department at her previous firm, is a seasoned trial attorney known for her success in class actions, multidistrict litigation, and enforcement actions. According to a statement, she has represented clients across industries such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services in matters involving complex government scrutiny and antitrust allegations. Her experience extends to high-stakes jury trials, including serving as lead trial counsel in an antitrust class action case with over $1 billion in potential exposure.

Her legal acumen covers a range of antitrust matters, including price-fixing, wage-fixing, no-poach agreements, output suppression, monopolization, and group boycotts. She has also been involved in prosecuting antitrust counterclaims in intellectual property disputes and has represented clients in alternative dispute resolution cases related to unfair competition, RICO, and other complex litigation matters.

“Bonnie’s background in managing complex, multi-industry matters will greatly benefit our clients,” said Doug Clark, managing partner at Wilson Sonsini. “Her entrepreneurial drive, strong reputation, and loyal client base make her an ideal fit for the firm. Most importantly, she has a deep understanding of her clients’ businesses and is fully committed to helping them succeed. We are excited to welcome her and Brian as the latest additions in a series of high-profile attorneys joining our firm.”

Source: Business Wire