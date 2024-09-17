With Ribera Nominated as Antitrust Chief, Big Tech Prepares for EU’s Next Moves

Spain’s Teresa Ribera, known for her environmental policies, is poised to take on Big Tech, banks, and airlines if confirmed as the European Union’s new antitrust chief. Nominated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday, Ribera would step into a critical role, overseeing landmark regulations that aim to curb the market power of tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta, and ensuring fair competition across the EU.

As reported by Reuters, Ribera’s appointment would place her at the center of EU efforts to enforce the Digital Markets Act, a set of regulations designed to rein in the dominance of Big Tech and create a more balanced playing field for consumers and smaller companies. Ribera, currently Spain’s minister for ecological transition, would inherit a challenging role as she seeks to ensure that these global tech behemoths comply with these rules. The outgoing competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, has already placed Apple, Google, and Meta in the spotlight for failing to meet these new regulations.

Beyond her work with Big Tech, Ribera would also face the challenge of managing the growing influence of artificial intelligence. According to Reuters, the concern is that AI could further entrench the dominance of major tech players, which have already used their position to stifle smaller competitors. Ribera will be expected to address these concerns while pushing for more competition within the sector.

Ribera’s potential tenure could also see her taking on state-backed foreign companies, a move that echoes actions by her predecessor. As Reuters highlighted, Vestager had begun cracking down on non-EU state subsidies, particularly targeting foreign firms looking to acquire EU businesses or benefit unfairly from public tenders. Ribera, if confirmed, may continue this campaign, strengthening the EU’s antitrust stance on foreign intervention.

The nomination comes amid increasing pressure from within the EU to relax certain antitrust rules to help create European champions—large companies that can compete globally against their American and Chinese counterparts. However, as per Reuters, Ribera is expected to follow recent European court rulings, such as the €13 billion tax order against Apple and the €2.42 billion fine against Google, which may encourage her to take a hard stance on antitrust issues rather than easing regulations.

Beyond her antitrust responsibilities, Ribera was also named as the executive vice president for a clean, just, and competitive energy transition. She will be tasked with ensuring that Europe remains on track to achieve its ambitious green energy goals. Ribera’s experience in negotiating deals on emissions limits for trucks and her role in updating EU power market rules last year will be critical as she navigates the complexities of balancing competition policy with Europe’s environmental ambitions.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez praised Ribera’s nomination, calling it a significant victory for Spain on the EU stage. “With your appointment, Spain achieves the highest level of influence it has ever had in Brussels, and the EU gains an exceptional leader,” he said on X, as reported by Reuters.

Ribera will need approval from the European Parliament before she can assume the role, but if confirmed, she will inherit one of the most powerful positions within the European Commission, responsible for overseeing multi-billion-euro mergers, imposing fines on companies that break competition laws, and shaping the future of the EU’s digital and industrial landscape.

Source: Reuters