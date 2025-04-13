Yoon & Yang Strengthens Antitrust Practice with Former KFTC Deputy Director

South Korean law firm Yoon & Yang has expanded its antitrust and competition practice with the addition of Chiyeol Kim, a former deputy director of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), as a new partner in its Seoul office.

Kim brings nearly a decade of regulatory experience from his time at the KFTC, where he held roles across several key departments, including Consumer Policy, Disclosure Compliance, and Corporate Group Policy. His work spanned critical areas such as intra-group transaction investigations and policy development related to corporate venture capital, according to a statement from the firm.

Per a statement from Sang Oh Jeon, head of Yoon & Yang’s competition and antitrust group, Kim’s multidisciplinary background in accounting, law, and public service is expected to enhance the firm’s capacity to offer nuanced legal strategies grounded in regulatory and financial insight.

While at the KFTC, Kim led a landmark investigation that resulted in a 4 billion won (approximately $2.9 million) fine against the Kyungdong Group for engaging in unfair support transactions. He also served with the Special Investigation Team, focusing on e-commerce and regulatory enforcement in the gaming sector, per a statement released by Yoon & Yang.

The firm’s Antitrust & Competition Practice Group, one of the largest in South Korea with more than 50 legal professionals, has recently been involved in high-profile matters involving major clients such as Hyundai Steel, E-Land World, and E-Land Retail.

