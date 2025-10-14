The most credible source for payments, AI, commerce and the trends shaping the connected economy, published monthly by PYMNTS Intelligence.
Tracks the impact of shifting trade policies on middle market firms with $100M to $1B in revenue. Published monthly, the series surveys CFOs, Heads of Payments and Heads of Product to measure how tariffs shape pricing, sourcing and operations.
In December 2025, 35.0% of middle markets expect the impacts of tariffs to be generally negative on the finances of their businessContinue Reading
In December 2025, 88.9% of middle markets in retail and goods expect shortages or delays in getting certain productsContinue Reading
Tracks consumer perceptions of how shifting trade policies affect prices and the broader economy. Published monthly, the series surveys a representative sample of U.S. consumers to measure how tariffs influence their priorities and the strategies they use to navigate a changing economic landscape.
In December 2025, 39.5% of consumers are very or extremely familiar with tariffs imposed by the governmentContinue Reading
In December 2025, 42.4% of very or extremely knowledgeable consumers view tariffs as negativeContinue Reading
The Wage to Wallet Index is a monthly study tracking how wage growth, income access and job stability among 60 million essential U.S. workers impact household resilience, consumer demand and overall economic performance.
The Labor Economy population reports consistently lower consumer sentiment than the general population, 49.4% versus 57.4% overall. This gap highlights reduced financial confidence and greater economic uncertainty among these hourly workers.Continue Reading
The Labor Economy shows lower job mobility but comparable job security to the broader labor market. Their mobility score (41.2% versus 48.0%) indicates fewer perceived opportunities to move or advance, reflecting limited access to upward transitions or alternative roles.Continue Reading
Benchmarks enterprise GenAI adoption with a proprietary framework that measures innovation, efficiency and new workflows. Published monthly, the series features insights from CFOs and Chief Product Officers.
In December 2025, 50.0% of enterprise companies used Gen AI to generate feedback on the production processContinue Reading
In December 2025, 61.7% of enterprise companies leveraged Gen AI for at least one highly impactful taskContinue Reading
Explores the cost of uncertainty and its internal and external impacts on middle-market firms, along with strategies for managing it. Published monthly, it features insights from CFOs and COOs.
In December 2025, 16.7% of middle-market companies were operating at a high level of uncertaintyContinue Reading
As of December 2025, the average total cost of uncertainty as share of revenue in last 12 months was 2.6%Continue Reading
Unpacks the challenges and growth opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses related to credit, payments, and innovation.
In December 2025, 52.5% of SMBs reported a year-over-year revenue increaseContinue Reading
In January 2025, 21.5% of SMBs reported implemented new or improved business processesContinue Reading
Examines payments, savings and spending trends related to consumers' financial lifestyles, as measured by their self-reported paycheck-to-paycheck status.
In December 2025, 21.3% of consumers are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with their billsContinue Reading
In December 2025, 39.3% of low-income consumers are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with their billsContinue Reading
This Data Lab tracks consumer adoption of AI in nine areas of daily life including shopping, banking, health and wellness, travel and leisure activities.
In January 2026, 59.9% of consumers completed at least one personal task using new forms of AI (Generative or Agentic).Continue Reading
In January 2026, 46.4% of consumers had used Generative or Agentic AI to discover what to buy and 37.0% had used it for tasks related to managing finances and banking.Continue Reading