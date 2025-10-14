All Reports Trade & Tariffs Wage to Wallet Index: The Labor Economy The CAIO Share of Wallet Certainty Project SMB Growth Paycheck to Paycheck Consumer AI Benchmark

Business Trade & Tariffs Tracks the impact of shifting trade policies on middle market firms with $100M to $1B in revenue. Published monthly, the series surveys CFOs, Heads of Payments and Heads of Product to measure how tariffs shape pricing, sourcing and operations. Sizing the Uncertainty: How Middle Market Companies View Tariffs In December 2025, 35.0% of middle markets expect the impacts of tariffs to be generally negative on the finances of their business Continue Reading Tariff’s Impact on Middle Market Sectors and Bottom Line In December 2025, 88.9% of middle markets in retail and goods expect shortages or delays in getting certain products Continue Reading Consumer Trade & Tariffs Tracks consumer perceptions of how shifting trade policies affect prices and the broader economy. Published monthly, the series surveys a representative sample of U.S. consumers to measure how tariffs influence their priorities and the strategies they use to navigate a changing economic landscape. The Consumer Tariff IQ: Consumer Familiarity With Tariffs In December 2025, 39.5% of consumers are very or extremely familiar with tariffs imposed by the government Continue Reading The Knowledge Gap: The Relationship Between Tariff Familiarity with Perceived Tariff Impacts In December 2025, 42.4% of very or extremely knowledgeable consumers view tariffs as negative Continue Reading

Wage to Wallet Index: The Labor Economy The Wage to Wallet Index is a monthly study tracking how wage growth, income access and job stability among 60 million essential U.S. workers impact household resilience, consumer demand and overall economic performance. What Makes the Labor Economy Unique The Labor Economy population reports consistently lower consumer sentiment than the general population, 49.4% versus 57.4% overall. This gap highlights reduced financial confidence and greater economic uncertainty among these hourly workers. Continue Reading Faster Pay Access Builds Resilience The Labor Economy shows lower job mobility but comparable job security to the broader labor market. Their mobility score (41.2% versus 48.0%) indicates fewer perceived opportunities to move or advance, reflecting limited access to upward transitions or alternative roles. Continue Reading

The CAIO Benchmarks enterprise GenAI adoption with a proprietary framework that measures innovation, efficiency and new workflows. Published monthly, the series features insights from CFOs and Chief Product Officers. Gen AI on the Ground: How Enterprise Companies Are Using AI Today In December 2025, 50.0% of enterprise companies used Gen AI to generate feedback on the production process Continue Reading Activity Impact: Where Gen AI Delivers the Most Value In December 2025, 61.7% of enterprise companies leveraged Gen AI for at least one highly impactful task Continue Reading

Share of Wallet Tracks how much of consumers’ retail and total spending across every category is captured by retail giants Amazon and Walmart. Drawing on earnings reports and national economic data, the report provides a quarterly view of their share of total, retail, and eCommerce spending. The Subscription Race: Walmart+ and Amazon Prime Over Time In May 2025, 33.7% of U.S. consumers were subscribed to Walmart+, while 67.7% held an Amazon Prime membership Continue Reading Generation Gap: Who’s Subscribing Across Age Groups In May 2025, 49.7% of Gen Z subscribed to Walmart+ Continue Reading

Certainty Project Explores the cost of uncertainty and its internal and external impacts on middle-market firms, along with strategies for managing it. Published monthly, it features insights from CFOs and COOs. The Uncertainty Effect: Where Middle Market Firms Face High Uncertainty In December 2025, 16.7% of middle-market companies were operating at a high level of uncertainty Continue Reading The Cost Of Uncertainty: Uncertainty’s Toll on the Bottom Line As of December 2025, the average total cost of uncertainty as share of revenue in last 12 months was 2.6% Continue Reading

SMB Growth Unpacks the challenges and growth opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses related to credit, payments, and innovation. Small Business Vital Signs: Revenue Growth Among SMBs In December 2025, 52.5% of SMBs reported a year-over-year revenue increase Continue Reading Growth Playbook: How SMBs are Pursuing Expansion Strategies In January 2025, 21.5% of SMBs reported implemented new or improved business processes Continue Reading

Paycheck to Paycheck Examines payments, savings and spending trends related to consumers' financial lifestyles, as measured by their self-reported paycheck-to-paycheck status. The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumer In December 2025, 21.3% of consumers are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with their bills Continue Reading The Role of Income In December 2025, 39.3% of low-income consumers are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with their bills Continue Reading