In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Goldman Sachs has launched a personal finance offering for customers of average means, and Franklin Templeton’s Singapore subsidiary has joined forces with Razer Fintech. Plus, First Horizon National Corp. plans to roll out instant business-to-business (B2B) payments with Interchecks.

Goldman’s Marcus Adds Personal Finance Management Tools



Goldman Sachs has rolled out a personal finance offering for clients of average means. The investment bank created its Marcus Insights platform by harnessing some of the knowledge from its $100 million acquisition of Clarity Money. Marcus Insights was developed to provide a high-level view of accounts at different institutions for customers.

Franklin Templeton Teams Up With Razer to Woo Millennial Investors

The Singapore subsidiary of Franklin Templeton and Razer Fintech announced a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on developing a digital wealth management platform. The companies said they intend to “jointly design and create a next-generation digital wealth management platform.” Younger investors will have the ability to form “multi-asset” portfolios centered around different aims or themes via the platform.

First Horizon to Roll Out Instant B2B Payments With Interchecks

Tennessee-based regional financial services company First Horizon National Corp. intends to launch ClearPath Fast Payments with the help of FinTech upstart Interchecks. The relationship will provide an infrastructure that empowers treasury management clients to make instant payments, which will make fast and easy-to-access payments more accessible to firms.

Hotels.com Debuts Loyalty Program Visa Card

Hotels.com has rolled out a Wells Fargo-issued credit card to assist users in accessing rewards. The card will build upon the rewards program already in place for the eCommerce hotel site that lets users accrue rewards, known as “stamps,” for each stay reserved via the website. Users who get 10 rewards receive a complimentary night. Users can access an additional reward or “stamp” each time they spend $500 through the new credit card.