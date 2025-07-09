Saudi Women Lead World in Mobile Shopping Adoption

Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as the world’s new benchmark in mobile-first shopping, driven by a surge of female shoppers and merchants eager to bridge the gap between physical and digital storefronts.

The “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa Acceptance Solutions collaboration, reveals that Saudi consumers engage in mobile shopping activities more frequently than their global counterparts. This underscores the nation’s remarkable shift toward digital retail. The report highlights that Saudi women, in particular, are at the forefront of this movement. Their mobile-driven shopping behaviors surpass global averages by significant margins, shaping merchant strategies and redefining retail experiences.

However, despite high consumer engagement, the report uncovers significant friction points in online payments—96% of Saudi consumers report experiencing checkout issues. This frustration underscores the urgency for Saudi retailers to enhance their payment processes, as smoother transactions can directly boost customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Additionally, Saudi retailers are racing ahead globally in adopting cross-channel shopping capabilities, seamlessly connecting digital and physical shopping experiences. Nearly three out of four merchants have embraced these integrated approaches, responding to consumer demand for convenience and flexibility.

In “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” readers will learn:

Why Saudi Arabia leads globally in mobile shopping trends.

How Saudi women uniquely influence digital commerce.

Key checkout friction points causing consumer frustration.

Strategies Saudi merchants use to blend online and in-store shopping.

The report also highlights an intriguing generational anomaly. Unlike other markets, older Saudi consumers shop using mobile devices nearly as often as younger generations, suggesting a universally mobile-savvy population shaping the future of commerce.

About the Report

The “2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: Saudi Arabia Edition,” produced by PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with Visa Acceptance Solutions, analyzes the evolving mobile shopping behaviors of consumers. The study surveyed 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries, including 2,191 Saudi consumers and 240 Saudi merchants, capturing detailed insights into shopping preferences, payment experiences and cross-channel retail trends.