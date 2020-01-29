Earnings

eBay Teases Classifieds Clarity as Possible Sale Approaches

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
3Q earnings up slightly

As eBay seeks to right its ship with its search for new leadership, its desire for new revenue from StubHub and perhaps even the sale of its classifieds unit or other assets, the online marketplace operator reported an earnings slide for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In eBay’s latest financial statement, it reported that Q4 net income decreased 2 percent year over year to $661 million. For the full year 2019, net income increased about 5 percent, to about $2.42 billion. As for revenue, in the fourth quarter they decreased 2 percent to approximately $2.8 billion. For the full year 2019, eBay revenue increased 1 percent to about $10.8 billion.

As for eBay marketplace platforms, they reported a 3 percent year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter, to some $2.2 billion. As for StubHub, it’s Q4 revenue declined 2 percent, according to the eBay financial release. Among other negative factors that could follow eBay into 2020 is the impact of online sales taxes imposed by states in the U.S., company officials said on a webcast Tuesday (Jan. 28) that followed the release of the company’s latest financial results.

Tax Impact

“The (tax) rollout happened must faster than expected,” said interim eBay CEO Scott Schenkel in his webcast presentation. He said those new taxes are not only hurting small business but dampening sales for eBay sellers. For the fourth quarter of 2019, in fact, eBay reported a 5 percent year-over-year decline in gross merchandise volume for its marketplace business, not including StubHub, which also reported a 5 percent GMV slide.

As for how long the tax impact might last, interim CFO Andy Cring said that period would likely span at least four more months before easing off.  “Our seller sales volume was negatively impacted by sales taxes,” he said, “but we expect recovery. The negative impact of the internet sales taxes will be moderately larger in the first half of the year as more states are launching (such programs.)” But at least some relief should follow in the second half of 2020.

As for StubHub, its prospects are unclear, even though Cring himself was pretty clear on what ailed that part of the eBay business in late 2012. “It was a weak landscape for events and concerts,” he said.

There were some bright spots that could carry into 2020, according to those executive comments.

“Advertising continues to drive revenue growth,” Schenkel said during the webcast. As well, the increased collection, analysis and use of unstructured that continues to improve what he called the buyer experience at eBay. That is leading to better, more efficient and faster search results for buyers. “In 2020, we will provide sellers with more tools to optimize their ad spend,” Schenkel said. “We will also work to remove friction from the customer experience, particularly on mobile.”

More Questions

The online marketplace operator faces some big tasks and choices this year. It keep looking for a permanent CEO  after former CEO and President Devin Wenig stepped down September. The CEO tenure stretched from the spinoff of PayPal to October’s reports that the company was eyeing selling its stakes in StubHub and the company’s Classifieds business.

And eBay continues to consider the sale of some of its assets, which could include StubHub and classified. A decision — or at least an update — on classified could come in the middle of the year, according to comments made during the Tuesday webcast by Schenkel. Then again, eBay has promised more clarity about StubHub late last year, and the question still seems to be bouncing around.

In any case, it promises to be an eventful next few months for eBay.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

video game cartridges video game cartridges
2.9K
eCommerce

As Classic Video Games Turn Into Collectibles, Can eCommerce Keep Up?

2.8K
B2B Payments

Fraudsters Try New Spins On The BEC Scam

cross-border payments cross-border payments
2.8K
Investments

Visa Joins $80M Round For Currencycloud

After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On After Death, Kobe Bryant’s Business Legacy Lives On
2.7K
Investments

Kobe Bryant’s VC Firm Holds More Than $2B In Assets

The Vitamin Shoppe The Vitamin Shoppe
2.6K
Retail

Vitamin Shoppe Opens Stores Inside Nine LA Fitness Gyms

Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators Proposed Dean Foods And Dairy Farmers Of America Merger Scrutinized By Regulators
2.5K
ANTITRUST

Antitrust Regulators Investigate Proposed Dairy Megamerger

The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust. The EU will look at implementing new rules on antitrust.
2.5K
Europe

New EU Policy Pushes For Data Sharing To Foster Blockchain, AI Use

2.5K
International

Services Sector Drives US Business Growth; Europe Loses Momentum

Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships Codat, Temenos, banking, small medium enterprises, SMEs, B2B, API, partnerships
2.5K
B2B Payments

Codat, Temenos Partner For Bank, SMB Alliance

2.5K
Investments

Monzo Courts SoftBank As Part Of £100M Capital Raise

2.4K
CFPB

CFPB’s 2020: Drawing A Bead On Abusive Practices — And States’ Activities

Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa Commerce Bank, Progressive Insurance Visa
2.4K
VISA

Commerce Bank, Progressive and Visa Team On Real-Time Insurance Payouts

Domino's pizza app Domino's pizza app
2.4K
Restaurant innovation

What Domino’s Mobile Slice Says About The New QSR World

Google, Chrome, Extensions, suspension, chrome store, fraudulent, updates, news Google, Chrome, Extensions, suspension, chrome store, fraudulent, updates, news
2.3K
Google

Google Limits Chrome Browser Extensions Amid Spike In Fraud

pharmacy-grocery-store pharmacy-grocery-store
2.3K
Healthcare

Grocery Stores Shutter In-Store Pharmacies