eBay Teases Classifieds Clarity as Possible Sale Approaches

As eBay seeks to right its ship with its search for new leadership, its desire for new revenue from StubHub and perhaps even the sale of its classifieds unit or other assets, the online marketplace operator reported an earnings slide for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In eBay’s latest financial statement, it reported that Q4 net income decreased 2 percent year over year to $661 million. For the full year 2019, net income increased about 5 percent, to about $2.42 billion. As for revenue, in the fourth quarter they decreased 2 percent to approximately $2.8 billion. For the full year 2019, eBay revenue increased 1 percent to about $10.8 billion.

As for eBay marketplace platforms, they reported a 3 percent year-over-year revenue decline in the fourth quarter, to some $2.2 billion. As for StubHub, it’s Q4 revenue declined 2 percent, according to the eBay financial release. Among other negative factors that could follow eBay into 2020 is the impact of online sales taxes imposed by states in the U.S., company officials said on a webcast Tuesday (Jan. 28) that followed the release of the company’s latest financial results.

Tax Impact

“The (tax) rollout happened must faster than expected,” said interim eBay CEO Scott Schenkel in his webcast presentation. He said those new taxes are not only hurting small business but dampening sales for eBay sellers. For the fourth quarter of 2019, in fact, eBay reported a 5 percent year-over-year decline in gross merchandise volume for its marketplace business, not including StubHub, which also reported a 5 percent GMV slide.

As for how long the tax impact might last, interim CFO Andy Cring said that period would likely span at least four more months before easing off. “Our seller sales volume was negatively impacted by sales taxes,” he said, “but we expect recovery. The negative impact of the internet sales taxes will be moderately larger in the first half of the year as more states are launching (such programs.)” But at least some relief should follow in the second half of 2020.

As for StubHub, its prospects are unclear, even though Cring himself was pretty clear on what ailed that part of the eBay business in late 2012. “It was a weak landscape for events and concerts,” he said.

There were some bright spots that could carry into 2020, according to those executive comments.

“Advertising continues to drive revenue growth,” Schenkel said during the webcast. As well, the increased collection, analysis and use of unstructured that continues to improve what he called the buyer experience at eBay. That is leading to better, more efficient and faster search results for buyers. “In 2020, we will provide sellers with more tools to optimize their ad spend,” Schenkel said. “We will also work to remove friction from the customer experience, particularly on mobile.”

More Questions

The online marketplace operator faces some big tasks and choices this year. It keep looking for a permanent CEO after former CEO and President Devin Wenig stepped down September. The CEO tenure stretched from the spinoff of PayPal to October’s reports that the company was eyeing selling its stakes in StubHub and the company’s Classifieds business.

And eBay continues to consider the sale of some of its assets, which could include StubHub and classified. A decision — or at least an update — on classified could come in the middle of the year, according to comments made during the Tuesday webcast by Schenkel. Then again, eBay has promised more clarity about StubHub late last year, and the question still seems to be bouncing around.

In any case, it promises to be an eventful next few months for eBay.