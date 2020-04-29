Economy

FOMC Keeps Federal Funds Rate At Essentially 0 Pct Amid Coronavirus Crisis

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
FOMC

Amid the challenges brought about by the coronavirus, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has elected to keep its target range for the federal funds rate at 0 percent to 0.25 percent, according to an announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The committee foresees keeping the target range until it is confident that the economy has safely ridden out the recent events and is set to reach its maximum job and price stability milestones.

“The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world,” the FOMC said in the announcement. “The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation.”

The committee noted that “the disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.”

It said that the Fed will keep buying Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial-backed securities in the necessary amounts to back “smooth market functioning” to help the flow of credit to companies and households.

At the same time, the Open Market Desk will keep providing sizable overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. According to the announcement, “The committee will closely monitor market conditions and is prepared to adjust its plans as appropriate.”

In separate news, the Federal Reserve Board has taken away its limit on withdrawals and transfers of six per month from savings accounts as the country keeps adjusting to changes brought about by the coronavirus.

“The interim final rule allows depository institutions immediately to suspend enforcement of the six transfer limit and to allow their customers to make an unlimited number of convenient transfers and withdrawals from their savings deposits at a time when financial events associated with the coronavirus pandemic have made such access more urgent,” the Fed said April 24.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020 | 12PM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster along with the CEOs of Recurly, Handy Technologies and FabFitFun as they examine the fates and fortunes of subscription commerce players at a time when tens of millions on lockdown need diversions like monthly boxes and streaming TV subscriptions, not to mention software licenses enabling the mass Work From Home (WFH) migration and more. Where is the potential for growth going forward, and how do subscription services see their role in the recovery?

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

hospital coronavirus hospital coronavirus
36.4K
Coronavirus

Hospitals Pay Price As COVID-19 Keeps Patients Away

Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’ Balance Between PPP's Letter And Spirit Of ‘Law’
26.7K
Loans

The Balancing Act Between PPP’s Letter And Spirit Of The ‘Law’

reopening sign reopening sign
16.0K
Retail

Generation House Arrest? Retailers Anticipate Reinvention And Reopening

Apple building Apple building
8.7K
Apple

Apple Delays Production Ramp-Up For New iPhones

8.7K
Coronavirus

Building Resilience For Financial Institutions

Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India Reliance is testing a new shopping portal for India
6.4K
eCommerce

Reliance Tests eCommerce Portal In India

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens
5.9K
Coronavirus

COVID-19 Report VI: America Stirs As Pandemic Weakens

Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon Next Round Of PPP Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon
5.4K
Loans

Next Round Of $1,200 IRS Stimulus Checks To Go Out Soon

Visa COVID-19 economy Visa COVID-19 economy
5.4K
VISA

Visa’s Jack Forestell On Helping SMBs Fast Track Into The Digital Age

fingerprint biometrics fingerprint biometrics
5.3K
Retail

Biometrics Changes Tempt eCommerce Companies As Fraud Defense

AP and AR invoicing AP and AR invoicing
4.8K
B2B Payments

Why It’s So Hard To Kill The Check In The Booze Business

PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30 PPP Funds Available Monday Morning At 10:30
4.4K
Loans

Second Round Of PPP SBA Loans Now Available

4.4K
Innovation

How FIs And FinTechs Are Expanding The Credit Card Paradigm

Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard Silicon Valley FinTech startup Digits announces a $22 million Series B funding round led by GV — formerly known as Google Ventures — to launch its new expense monitoring dashboard
4.1K
B2B Payments

Digits Lands GV Backing For Expense Management Tech

3.6K
Next-Gen Debit

In Brazil, Banking Customers Turn To Debit, Digital Banking