Amid the challenges brought about by the coronavirus, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has elected to keep its target range for the federal funds rate at 0 percent to 0.25 percent, according to an announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The committee foresees keeping the target range until it is confident that the economy has safely ridden out the recent events and is set to reach its maximum job and price stability milestones.

“The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world,” the FOMC said in the announcement. “The virus and the measures taken to protect public health are inducing sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation.”

The committee noted that “the disruptions to economic activity here and abroad have significantly affected financial conditions and have impaired the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.”

It said that the Fed will keep buying Treasury securities and agency residential and commercial-backed securities in the necessary amounts to back “smooth market functioning” to help the flow of credit to companies and households.

At the same time, the Open Market Desk will keep providing sizable overnight and term repurchase agreement operations. According to the announcement, “The committee will closely monitor market conditions and is prepared to adjust its plans as appropriate.”

In separate news, the Federal Reserve Board has taken away its limit on withdrawals and transfers of six per month from savings accounts as the country keeps adjusting to changes brought about by the coronavirus.

“The interim final rule allows depository institutions immediately to suspend enforcement of the six transfer limit and to allow their customers to make an unlimited number of convenient transfers and withdrawals from their savings deposits at a time when financial events associated with the coronavirus pandemic have made such access more urgent,” the Fed said April 24.