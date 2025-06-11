Inflation: Food, Shelter Costs Rise Despite Overall Cool Down

Highlights
Headline inflation cooled in May, increasing just 0.1% month-over-month, which was below economists’ forecasts and less than April’s 0.2% rise.
Despite the overall cooling, essential costs like food and shelter continued to rise, placing pressure on consumer budgets.
Evidence suggests firms plan price increases, indicating that the recent respite in inflation might be temporary.
The latest reading on inflation shows an overall easing in the pace of price increases.
