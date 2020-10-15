DraftKings, which has been on a deal-making tear, has just inked another big agreement, this one with broadcasting giant Turner Sports, according to a press release.

The Boston-based sports fantasy operator said in the release Thursday (Oct. 15) that it has signed a multi-year agreement to become the exclusive provider of sports betting information and daily fantasy sports content for both Turner Sport and Bleacher Report.

A subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia, Turner Sports oversees sports broadcasting on a range of channels, including TBS, TNT, SportsNet, AT&T and TruTV.

In particular, DraftKings said under the deal it will supply “betting odds and daily fantasy statistics, original content, personalized automated alerts and editorial across B/R [Bleacher Report] channels including the B/R Betting vertical,” according to the release.

DraftKings said in the release that it also sees a significant growth opportunity in working with B/R, calling it “the most engaged digital sports media brand in the sports betting industry.”

The deal does not include NBA programming, which rival FanDuel has an agreement with Turner Sports on.

“Regulated betting is quickly becoming a fixture of modern sports entertainment, and this collaboration with Turner Sports further scales the reach of our products and content to engage fans,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ chief business officer, in the release. “Turner Sports platforms provide exceptional content as they continually captivate sports audiences. Their medium aligns with the DraftKings’ brand and we look forward to delivering a seamless experience for readers and viewers while also broadening our visibility.”

DraftKings’ deal with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report comes on the heels of an equity deal with Michael Jordan and partnerships with ESPN, the New York Giants and the Chicago Cubs, CNBC reported.

“While this emerging industry continues to evolve, sports betting helps to drive engagement, increased time spent viewing and audience scale,” said Will Funk, executive vice president in charge of sports partnerships and branded content for Turner Sports, in the release. “This alliance enhances Turner Sports’ content with betting information that our hyper-engaged, highly interactive viewers demand.”