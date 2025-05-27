The PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration report, “The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation,” analyzes how card issuers can increase customer lifetime value (CLTV). It examines survey data from 451 executives at U.S. banks and non-bank card issuers, identifying strategies employed by high-CLTV issuers. Key areas of focus include diversifying revenue streams, forging strategic partnerships, modernizing customer experiences through personalization, and prioritizing user-centric design. The report also highlights the challenges issuers face, particularly integration issues and the need for stable, resilient platforms, and offers actionable insights for enhancing profitability and customer engagement in the evolving payments landscape. Ultimately, it argues that innovation and customer-focused strategies are critical for long-term success in the card issuing industry. Here to discuss the findings of the report with us is Neil Mumm, SVP, GM and Head of Visa DPS.