Details

Host
Guests
Date
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Time
12:00 pm
About

Exploring how technological innovation is addressing critical shortages in veterinary care access, Airvet CEO Brandon Werber discusses the company’s approach to making quality pet healthcare more accessible through employer benefits programs. As the pet economy approaches $500 billion by 2030 and veterinarian shortages grow, the conversation examines how telehealth platforms are creating solutions that benefit both pet parents and employers by reducing absenteeism and supporting the 70% of households with pets.